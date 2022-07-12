Intoxicated woman accused of leaving 2-year-old goddaughter, puppy inside hot vehicle

Kiandria Ahmad is charged with child endangerment and animal cruelty after authorities said she left a child and a puppy inside a hot vehicle in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old woman is facing a pair of charges after authorities said she was intoxicated and left a dog and her 2-year-old goddaughter inside a vehicle that was not running.

What happened

On Monday, authorities with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said they received several reports about a child and puppy locked inside a vehicle that was not running at the Augusta North Houston Apartments in the 12600 block of Kuykendahl Road.

When authorities arrived, they said the owner of the vehicle, Kiandria Ahmad, had returned.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital after she was found shaking, red in the face, sweating heavily and looking dehydrated, according to authorities.

Investigators said Ahmad refused to identify herself and was showing multiple signs of intoxication. They eventually found her ID card and discovered the child and puppy were inside the vehicle for more than 20 minutes. Officials said it was 100 degrees outside and the heat index was 112 degrees.

The puppy was in good condition and was released to a good Samaritan at the scene.

Ahmad was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's charged with child endangerment and animal cruelty. Her bond was set at $10,100, according to Constable Mark Herman.