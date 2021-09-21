x
Possible suspect detained at deadly shooting scene in Third Ward, HPD says

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Blodgett Street, which is near the Texas Southern University campus.
HOUSTON — A man was killed Tuesday in a shooting near the Texas Southern University campus, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Blodgett Street.

HPD said the TSU Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Houston police said a possible suspect was detained at the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

