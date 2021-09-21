Possible suspect detained at deadly shooting scene in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was killed Tuesday in a shooting near the Texas Southern University campus, according to the Houston Police Department.
According to Houston police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Blodgett Street.
HPD said the TSU Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Houston police said a possible suspect was detained at the scene.
This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.
Watch more crime stories on the KHOU 11 YouTube page: