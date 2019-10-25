HOUSTON — A Houston daughter is devastated after her father was shot and killed, seconds after snapping a photo of the suspected killers.

Augustin Martinez's daughter says she can't believe her dad is gone.

"It's hard. They told me, you know, he was shot and I didn’t think it was true," Escamilla said. "I still kind of don’t.”

Martinez, 48, was killed while on the job Wednesday night at the Casa Real Apartments on West Little York. Police say the suspects became hostile and one of them pulled a pistol and fired multiple shots and struck Martinez.

The wrecker driver tried to drive away, but crashed his vehicle and died at the scene.

Houston police could only describe the suspects as two Hispanic males between 30 to 40 years of age.

"And if you see them, you need to tell somebody because, you know, I don’t have a dad anymore,” said Escamilla.

Escamilla was still processing the death of her father when she spoke with KHOU 11 News.

Escamilla said she’ll miss the sound of her father’s voice most of all.

"Being able to see him, go to his home and I always know he’s there," said Escamilla. "Because he’ll never answer the door again.”

Police issued a second correction confirming previous information that the 45-year-old male customer did suffer a gunshot and was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

The suspects were seen driving a red Ford Explorer.

Escamilla told us her father was a hard worker who started his own towing business that now includes eight trucks.

There was a constant stream of family and friends stopping by Martinez’s lot Thursday, where he also lived.

“I understand it’s a job that people don’t like, but it’s a necessary job," said Jonathan Bruce, Martinez's friend and attorney. "And it’s certainly not worth taking someone’s life over, possibly, a 150 dollar tow.”

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

