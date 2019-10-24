LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Liberty County are believed to be a woman and her three dogs.

The family of 56-year-old Janet Jamison called the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday even and said they hadn’t seen or heard from her since July.

They said Jamison had been living in a tent near FM 1008 in south Liberty County.

Deputies sent to the scene made a disturbing discovery. They found partial human remains in a sleeping bag inside the collapsed tent and other remains scattered nearby.

The deputies also found the remains of two dogs in pet carriers and a third dog near the tent.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm it is Jamison and determine how she died.

