Have you seen her? She started a trash can fire at a gas station in NW Houston, HFD says

An up to $5,000 reward is being offered to those who submit useful case information to the Crime Stoppers hotline.

HOUSTON — A woman caught on video starting a fire at a northwest Houston gas station is on the run, according to Crimes Stoppers.

Investigators said the incident happened in the 3300 block of Antoine Drive at 4:10 a.m. on March 21.

Surveillance video showed the woman lighting and tossing an unknown material into a trash can near a fuel pumps several times. The material eventually caught fire and ignited inside the trash can. She then left the gas station.

Firefighters said the fuel pump was damaged.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Houston Fire Department's Arson Bureau.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.