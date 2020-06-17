Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — A man accused of assaulting a child is wanted by Houston police.

Police hope someone will know the suspect’s whereabouts and that a Houston Crime Stoppers tip will lead to an arrest.

Christopher Jamal Wiley, 39, is wanted on a charge of injury to a child.

The alleged assault occurred Jan. 25, according to Crime Stoppers. Police responded to the 2800 block of Old Spanish Trail, near the Texas Medical Center, and learned the assault occurred while the child was in Wiley’s care.

Police described Wiley as a black male who is about six feet tall and weighs 154 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the CrimeStoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna