HCSO: Deputies searching for man who fired gun inside Walmart

HOUSTON — A shooting was reported at a Walmart in northwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon, but Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said no victims were found inside the store and the gunman fled the scene.
The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. at the Walmart near the intersection of FM 1960 and North Eldridge Parkway.
When deputies arrived, they say they found blood on the floor, but no victims.
They say a man fired a gun inside the floor, then ran away.
HCSO officials say they have alerted the hospitals in the area to be on the lookout for a person who appears to have gunshot wounds.
KHOU has a crew on the way and has reached out to local officials for more information.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and watch KHOU 11's afternoon and evening newscasts for the latest.
