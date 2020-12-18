HPD: Child shot during possible domestic violence incident in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A child was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being shot in southwest Houston.
Police confirmed the child was alert and talking to officers while being taken to the hospital.
This happened at about 11:10 a.m. in the 6500 block of Dunlap Street.
Police believe this may be the result of a domestic violence incident. Two adults have been detained for questioning, police said.
There was no other information given.
