Chase suspect shot, killed after charging at officers with knife, Lake Jackson police say

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Lake Jackson police officers shot and killed a man near Liverpool after they said he charged at them with a knife following a chase and crash.

The whole thing started around 10 a.m. Thursday when LJPD got a call about a man inside a dumpster at O.M. Robert's Elementary School. Before officers arrived, they said the guy stole a truck and took off.

During a chase through Brazoria County, police said the man rammed the truck into two vehicles, including a patrol car, and also tried to run over an officer.

DPS troopers threw down spikes near CR 192 and CR 193. After running over them, the man lost control and crashed into a ditch.

As officers approached the truck, they said the man jumped out and charged at them with a "large blade knife." They shot him and killed him.

The Texas Rangers and Brazoria County Sheriff's Office will investigate the incident along with LJPD.

The man hasn't been identified.