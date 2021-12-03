HPD: 6 people in stolen vehicle arrested after chase in north Harris County

The six people were riding in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Six people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested Friday after a chase in north Harris County, according to the Houston Police Department.

There is limited information on this scene, but police said the chase went from the Kingwood area and ended in Porter.

Deputies initially tried to stop the stolen vehicle during a traffic stop, but the person driving refused to pull over which led to the chase.

At least two of the suspects were arrested immediately after the chase stopped. Deputies had to look for the other suspects, but ultimately they were all taken into custody.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine charges.

