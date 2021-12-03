HCSO: Man on the run after killing his mother-in-law at Cypress home

Deputies have identified the suspected shooter as Gregorio Gaitan, 32.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the man involved in a family disturbance that led to a deadly shooting at a home in the Cypress area late Thursday.

The shooting was reported in the 11300 block of Loyola, according to a press release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Precinct 4 deputy constables were the first on the scene at about 8:50 p.m. when a woman said her husband shot her mother.

Investigators learned the couple was having marital difficulties, and the woman called her mother to the home. The husband allegedly shot his mother-in-law and then fled the scene.

The man’s wife and children were not hurt as they were able to escape through the back door of the home.

The search continues for the alleged shooter.

He’s identified as Gregorio Gaitan, 32. The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is investigating and says a capital murder charge is pending against Gaitan.