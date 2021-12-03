FBI looking for 'Yankees Cap Crook' who robbed Katy-area bank inside Walmart

The unidentified suspect is also wanted in connection with a robbery that happened in San Antonio.

HOUSTON — The FBI Houston Division is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with two robberies -- one in Katy and another in San Antonio.

The FBI said on Jan. 4, the suspect, dubbed the "Yankees Cap Crook," walked into the Walmart in the 1300 block of Fry Road and requested a withdrawal slip from the Woodforest Bank inside the store. The suspect then made a written demand for cash, according to the FBI.

A few seconds later, he walked to the Money Center area and approached an employee who was helping a customer. The suspect then demanded cash from the employee and proceeded to lift his jacket, showing that he had a gun, the FBI reported.

The employee gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the robber before he got away.

After an investigation, detectives learned this suspect is also wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at a Walmart in San Antonio on the same day.

The suspect, whose identity is unknown, is in his late 20s and is approximately 6 feet tall. During the robbery in Katy, he was wearing a black New York Yankees baseball cap, two-tone gray over navy blue hooded jacket, camo pants, black shoes and a beige face mask.

He was seen driving through the Katy-area Walmart parking lot in a dark-colored sedan. Surveillance photos show the car may have front-end damage to the hood.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. You can report tips to 713-222-8477 or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

