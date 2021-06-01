HPD: Man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death

Carlos Guzman, who is charged with murder, remains hospitalized from self-inflicted wounds, police said.

HOUSTON — A 52-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his wife in southwest Houston last weekend.

Houston police said Carlos Guzman, 52, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Noelia Guzman, 50. Carlos Guzman remains hospitalized from self-inflicted wounds.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the initial report of the deadly stabbing.

According to investigators, the stabbing happened just after 8 a.m. on Sunday in the 3300 block of Wuthering Heights Drive.

Police said Carlos Guzman stabbed his wife multiple times in their home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After stabbing his wife, Guzman then cut himself in an apparent attempt to take his own life, police said.