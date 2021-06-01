Former HPD officer Steven Bryant pleads guilty to federal charge related to botched Harding Street raid

Evidence showed Bryant lied to protect former officer Gerald Goines, who was later charged with the murders of homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.

HOUSTON — Former Houston police officer Steven Bryant pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of falsifying records that interfered with a government investigation. The charge is related to the botched Harding Street Raid on January 28, 2019.

Bryant admitted he lied on a report to protect former Officer Gerald Goines, who led the no-knock raid.

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on January 15, 2020. We are not allowed to air video from today's federal court proceeding.

After Bryant breached the door, homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed in a shootout with police. Their dog was also killed.

Goines and three other officers were shot. From his hospital bed, Goines told investigators he bought drugs from the couple the night before the raid. He said they were tipped by a confidential informant that drugs were being sold by the couple.

According to federal prosecutors Bryant, who wasn’t shot, found the search warrant inside the home, and realized Goines had lied about the drug buy. Bryant then wrote up a false report claiming he was with Goines when Goines bought heroin from the couple the night before the raid.

Bryant could get up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced in August.

He also faces state charges of aggregate theft by a public servant.

Goines was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the raid.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has dropped more than a dozen cases linked to Goines and/or Bryant and they've investigated more than 14,000.

Prosecutors say Goines had been lying about drug raids for years to get more overtime.

Both Goines and Bryant were allowed to retire after the allegations came to light.