Man found dead in Jeep after being shot at close range in east Houston, police say

Investigators said they think the man was shot at close range but they're not sure why he was shot in the first place.

HOUSTON — A man was found dead Sunday morning in a parked SUV at an apartment complex in east Houston but investigators said they think he was shot hours before the discovery was made.

According to the Houston Police Department, the 42-year-old victim was found dead in a parked Jeep at an apartment complex on Bucroft Street just inside the East Loop and south of I-10.

Investigators said it appeared as if the man was shot at close range because blood splatter was found on the passenger-side window.

They said he was shot around midnight but his body wasn't found until Sunday around 10 a.m. Homicide detectives were called out to the scene a couple of hours after his body was found.

Police said they're not sure why the man was shot but did say they think he was arguing with a woman and her son before the shots rang out.

They said he lived with his mother in a unit near where he was found dead. Police said the community in which he was shot and killed is an older, but active, community and neighbors were scared to check out what happened when they heard multiple gunshots ring out in the middle of the night. They instead went to check it out in the morning and that's when they found the victim dead, police said.

Investigators said they found multiple rifle casings on the ground near the SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.