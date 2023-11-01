HPD: Houston saw increase in property crime while violent crime decreased in 2022

The uptick in non-violent crimes is largely due to catalytic converter thefts, auto thefts and guns that were stolen out of vehicles, Chief Finner said.

HOUSTON — Though the number of violent crimes was down across the City of Houston last year, the number of non-violent crimes increased, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Finner said non-violent crime was up 7% in 2022 compared to 2021, largely due to catalytic converter thefts, auto thefts and guns that were stolen out of vehicles.

“I was a victim of it Saturday night. My truck was stolen outside my house," said Council Member David Robinson.

HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin says more than 300 automatic license plate reader cameras have been deployed across Houston to help recover stolen vehicles.

“They use those stolen cars to commit robberies and other crimes. So, we’re potentially getting ahead of other violent criminal activity that may take place,” Martin said.

There was a reduction in violent crimes from 2021 to 2022 with the number of reported murders and robberies down by 9%, aggravated assaults down by 8%, and rapes down by 18%.

Finner credits Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's $53 million crime reduction effort, “One Safe Houston”.

Finner wants to see more cameras to help combat crime while Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is calling on local judges and state lawmakers to step up.

"We don’t need the revolving door," Mayor Turner said.