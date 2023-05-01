'More boots on the ground' | 61 new officers join HPD ranks as city vows to keep violent crime down

Cadet Class 256 became the first class to receive a $10,000 lump sum bonus for joining Houston Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — After months of training, Houston Police Cadet Class 256 graduated Thursday morning adding 61 new police officers to the department's ranks.

They're the first class of 2023 at a time when Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner are vowing to be laser-focused on tackling crime.

"It demonstrates public safety will be the top priority," said Turner.

"We all need to be focusing on violent criminals," said Finner. "When we lock them up, they need to stay locked up."

To accomplish that mission, HPD is hoping to boost recruiting.

"We need more boots on the ground," said Turner.

"I always want more [officers]," said Finner. "We're doing everything we can do."

HPD is still short by hundreds of officers. It's why the city is offering a $10,000 incentive bonus to join Houston police.

"It makes us a lot more competitive," said Turner.

Class 256 is the first class to receive the lump sum bonus.

"I'm not upset about it sir," new HPD officer Jared Butcher said jokingly. "I just bought a house so it's convenient timing for me."

HPD hopes the bonus will help them fill their cadet classes. At least 3 more classes will graduate by the end of this fiscal year.

"I want more officers on the force by the time I leave," said Turner.

Officials said the city's crime rates are trending down. 2022 ended with 40 fewer homicides than the year before. Keeping it that way, Chief Finner said, will take HPD and the community working together.