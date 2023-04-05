Woman charged with murder tried to stitch up boyfriend's stab wounds before calling 911, HPD says

Houston police say there was a 4-year-old and a baby inside the apartment when Liliana Cervantes allegedly stabbed Nathan Freeman multiple times.

HOUSTON — A young woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend repeatedly, killing him, while her two small children were in the Clear Lake-area apartment, according to the Houston Police Department.

Liliana Cervantes, 25, told HPD investigators that she tried to stitch up the victim's wounds before calling 911.

Cervantes was arrested on Tuesday, April 4, and charged with murder.

The body of Nathan Freeman, 32, was found inside the couple's apartment on El Camino Real on the night of March 20. HPD homicide detectives found two large, bloody knives in the kitchen sink.

They questioned Cervantes who admitted she and Freeman drank a lot of alcohol that night and argued before she blacked out with their baby next to her. She said she woke up when Freeman splashed water on her and the baby, but then blacked out again.

Cervantes said when she awoke later, she found Freeman standing by the front door covered in blood. When he fell to the floor, Cervantes, said she ran to get towels to clean up the blood because she didn't want their 4-year-old to see it.

“She then got needle and thread and tried to stitch up the wound herself," prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Freeman died from a stab wound to the chest, according to the Harris County medical examiner. He also had "defense wounds" to his left side, including one in his hand that was so deep it fractured a bone, prosecutors said.

They requested a $500,000 bond Tuesday but the judge set it at $150,000.

In court Wednesday, Cervantes' attorney asked for a lower bond but the judge denied the request.

“There are often two sides, sometimes three sides to a story. I’d ask that my client be afforded the presumption of innocence,” defense attorney Eric Davis said.

ARRESTED: Liliana Cervantes, 25, is charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a man at 16302 El Camino Real on March 20.



More info: https://t.co/VDvmTZuAWS#HouNews #OneSafeHouston pic.twitter.com/vs7C0kKGvv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 4, 2023

Cervantes had a black eye when she was questioned the night Freeman was killed but she denied that there was a physical altercation. Police said they have no record of calls to the home for domestic violence.