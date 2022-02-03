Bodycam video: Wanted suspect shot, killed by HPD at west Houston apartment complex

The shooting happened on March 2 in the 2500 block of Lazy Hollow Drive. The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Alberto Riascos.

The bodycam videos were released as part of a new department policy to release bodycam video from officer-involved shootings within 30 days of incidents in which there is a death or injury involved.

The shooting happened on March 2 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Lazy Hollow Drive.

Police said officers had been conducting surveillance on the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Alberto Riascos. Riascos was the suspect in the deadly shooting of a father of seven at a west Houston McDonald's.

Police saw Riascos leave his apartment and walk to a nearby business. He walked back to his apartment, and this is when officers attempted to take him into custody

One of the bodycam videos released by HPD shows Sergeant K. Canales exiting the passenger side of a vehicle and running towards Riascos who was seen running from between two large dumpsters.

You could hear a gunshot, although it's unclear who fired the shot. Riascos is then seen running away from officers.

Canales fell to the ground and within seconds, five more shots can be heard on the video. Riascos is then seen lying face down on the ground with multiple guns pointing toward him.

Police claim Riascos was the one who shot first.

Police said Sgt. Canales returned fire, killing him. Riascos was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured, according to HPD.

This shooting is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.