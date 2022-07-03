HPD: Suspect who killed father of 7 at McDonald's killed by police

Houston police say 18-year-old Alberto Riascos gunned down 47-year-old Clifton Zeno while waiting in line at the fast food restaurant on Westheimer on Feb. 23.

Houston police believe they've solved the cold-blooded murder of a Houston man who was shot and killed inside a west Houston McDonald's last month.

Investigators say Zeno and Riascos got into a "verbal altercation" while waiting in line at the McDonald's in the 9600 block of Westheimer. They say Riascos pulled out a gun and shot the father of seven and grandfather several times.

"Way too many guns and you've got an 18-year-old with a gun in a restaurant and just used it for no apparent reason," Turner said. "It's just evil. It's e-v-i-l, it's a lack of respect for human life."

Several family members attended the news conference and spoke fondly of Zeno.

"He was a prankster, he joked a lot. He loved cooking for everyone, he loved to barbecue and, above everything else, he was big on making memories with his family, that was his big thing," Christina Jones, one of his four sisters, said.

According to Houston police, they identified Riascos as the possible killer and learned he was wanted on an aggravated assault warrant in an unrelated case.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force had Riascos under surveillance at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow Drive near Westheimer Road last Wednesday.

According to the HPD, when officers tried to take Riascos into custody, he shot at an officer who then returned fire and killed the suspect.

At Monday's news conference, police said the pistol found next to Riascos' body was the same gun used to killed Zeno. He was also wearing similar clothing.

"I really appreciate all the hard work that the police department has done to bring this case to closure and the family appreciates all the prayers," the victim's father, Clifton Zeno Jr., said Monday.