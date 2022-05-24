Bodycam video released of May shooting that wounded HPD officer

The body cam video shows a man, later identified as Jimmy Bryan, pulling out a pistol and opening fire on officers during a May 4 traffic stop in SE Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Tuesday released body cam video of a shooting that wounded a police officer outside a southeast Houston gas station earlier this month.

On May 4, officers pulled over a man later identified as Jimmy Bryan, 23, in the 14300 block of the Gulf Freeway at Astoria Boulevard. After a few minutes of conversation seen in the video, officers asked Bryan to get out of his truck. That’s when he pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The video may be disturbing to watch and contains violent scenes. You can view the videos on the HPD YouTube page.

The bodycam videos were released as part of a new department policy to release bodycam videos from officer-involved shootings within 30 days of incidents involving a death or injury.

The officers shot back at Bryan, wounding him, but not before HPD Officer J. Sallee was hit twice, HPD said.

Sallee was struck in the lower pelvic area and was rushed to a hospital.

Bryan was also hit and was taken to a hospital by ambulance and is still in the hospital, according to HPD.

"Thank God for his ballistic vest and flashlight," HPD Chief Troy Finner said after the shooting. "I think it probably saved his life."

Bryan is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.