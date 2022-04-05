Officer injured in SE Houston shooting

It began as an undercover narcotics investigation at a Gulf Freeway gas station when shots were fired. The officer was stable at a nearby hospital.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot Wednesday morning at a southeast Houston gas station, according to early reports from Houston police and video from Houston TranStar cameras.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of the Gulf Freeway at Astoria Boulevard.

The officer involved was trying to make contact with someone when shots were fired, hitting the officer, who was wearing a vest, according to a source with the Houston Police Officers Union.

The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and was stable.

The incident began as an undercover narcotics investigation, according to the HPOU source.

A large law enforcement presence was at the gas station, and a black Chevrolet pickup truck was seen at a gas pump with multiple bullet holes.

The gunman involved was shot multiple times, but there was no immediate word on their condition, according to officers at the scene.

HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite is scheduled to give an update on the incident this afternoon. KHOU 11 News still stream it live in the video player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Investigators are on scene of an officer an involved shooting. This is at the intersection of 14800 Gulf Freeway and Astoria. We known the officer has been transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast just a few blocks from the scene. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/74TsLZ4Leu — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) May 4, 2022