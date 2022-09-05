Man's body discovered at park near elementary school, police say

The body was discovered Monday morning near an Alief ISD elementary school.

HOUSTON — A dead body was discovered early Monday morning near an elementary school, according to the Houston Police Department.

The man's body was discovered around 7:15 a.m. near Landis Elementary School at 10255 Spice Lane.

Police say a passerby discovered the man's body unresponsive in a park on the school's property.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and homicide investigators are en route.

Alief ISD says that students have been provided an alternate entry into the school and that counseling teams have been dispersed to the campus to assist.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

