Babysitter accused of DWI with child in car

Police said it was just before 2 p.m. when Nicole Davis crashed her car on 1960. When deputies arrived, they said she backed into a patrol vehicle.

HUMBLE, Texas — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said she was driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Deputies said Nicole Davis was babysitting the child that was in the vehicle at the time of the incident on Sept. 2 just before 2 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies said Davis backed into a patrol vehicle in an effort to leave the scene. Deputies said she was showing several signs of intoxication and a field sobriety test revealed she was driving while intoxicated. Deputies also said an open alcoholic beverage was found in the car.

The 6-year-old child was released to its parents at the scene.