Babysitter accused of DWI with child in car

HUMBLE, Texas — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said she was driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Deputies said Nicole Davis was babysitting the child that was in the vehicle at the time of the incident on Sept. 2 just before 2 p.m.
According to Pct. 4, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8400 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road in Humble.
When they arrived, deputies said Davis backed into a patrol vehicle in an effort to leave the scene. Deputies said she was showing several signs of intoxication and a field sobriety test revealed she was driving while intoxicated. Deputies also said an open alcoholic beverage was found in the car.
The 6-year-old child was released to its parents at the scene.
According to court records, Davis has been convicted of DWI in the past. She is now charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a felony. Her bond and court information have not been set.