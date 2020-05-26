HCSO: Suspect crashes into oncoming traffic during chase, bicyclist also struck

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to Harris County deputies, a DWI unit was involved in a brief chase with a suspect who crashed into oncoming traffic on Monday night.
The crash happened in the 9500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is just north of 249 and just west of I-45, around 10:30 p.m.
Deputies said at least one other vehicle was struck in the crash and a bicyclist was also hit.
One person was taken to an area hospital via helicopter and another via ambulance, according to video from the scene.
The reason for which the suspect was being chased is not known at this time.
