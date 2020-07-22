Motion filed in Montgomery County to dismiss charges against former UH star Ed Oliver

Oliver was arrested and charged in May when deputies said he was drinking and driving while speeding on FM 242 in Montgomery County with a gun in his truck.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss two charges against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver.

Oliver was charged after he was pulled over in mid-May. At the time, authorities said he was drinking and driving with a gun in his truck. He was charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Around 9 p.m. on May 16, a deputy spotted Oliver, 22, driving an F-250 that was pulling a trailer with an ATV on FM 242 near FM 1485. Authorities said the truck and trailer were going 80 mph in a 45-mph speed zone. After being pulled over, Oliver admitted to drinking and told deputies he had taken Adderall, according to court documents.

After failing field sobriety tests, Oliver was placed in custody for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, according to authorities. Deputies then searched Oliver's car and found a pistol. Also, an open can of Bud Light beer was found in the driver's door, according to court records.