Arson suspect in custody after climbing out of burning home in Spring, authorities say

Pablo Patino set his wife's north Houston house on fire on Tuesday. On Thursday, he was arrested after setting his Spring house on fire during a SWAT standoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of intentionally setting a fire earlier this week to a home while his estranged wife, stepdaughter and several other family members were inside, was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in the Spring area on Thursday, according to authorities.

The standoff took place at a house on Lotus Blossom Street, which is in a neighborhood off Cypresswood Drive on the east side of the Hardy Toll Road.

Authorities said the standoff started around 2 p.m. A couple of hours later, authorities said Patino started a fire inside the house when a robot spotted him in the attic. Patino threw stuff at the robot and the fire spread throughout the house.

“The robot went up to try to open a door that was in the attic ... he was seen by the operators on the video and the fire had already started behind him inside the attic,” Thomas Gilliland, with HCSO, said.

Around 5:40 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Patino was taken into custody. He was seen climbing out of a second-story window and was quickly arrested by authorities when he got to the ground.

Authorities said Patino never engaged with negotiators during the hours-long standoff and they're not sure exactly how he started the fire.

They said they were trying to get him to come out but he only did so once the fire got to be unbearable. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for potential injuries, according to authorities.

Patino climbed out of a window above the garage. Laser sights from law enforcement personnel could be seen on Patino's body as he made his way down.

“He tried to flee at one time back into the house, but we stopped him and took him back into custody,” Gilliland said. “Couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. It makes you proud that you don’t have a situation that turned very tragic."

Fire officials said the fact that what they believed was an armed suspect was in the house made their firefighting efforts more difficult. They said they have to make sure the scene is safe for firefighters before they can enter a burning home. While they couldn't enter the house that was on fire, they said they did what they could to protect the surrounding homes. While Patino's home is a total loss, no other homes were damaged and no other injuries were reported.

“The ladder truck was the first one on scene. We were able to start cooling the fire down while he was still inside ... so nobody was put in harm's way,” Spring Fire Department Deputy Chief Scott Schoonover said.

Beginning of standoff

According to authorities, Patino's wife thought her estranged husband was out of town on Thursday and she wanted to get some clothes out of the home on Lotus Blossom.

Since Patino was still not in custody, she asked for constable deputies to escort her to the house.

“We knew who he was. We knew how violent he was,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office Captain Vicente Medina said.

When they got there, the constable deputies entered the house to make sure it was clear. That's when they said they spotted Patino in the hallway. Authorities said he ran to a back bedroom where he told them he had a gun.

The constable deputies immediately left the house unharmed, officials said.

Previous incidents

On Tuesday, authorities said Patino, 27, intentionally set his estranged wife's north Houston house on fire. According to authorities, she, her daughter, and four other family members were inside at the time. Officials said Patino also tried to run his wife over with a car when she escaped the burning house.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Mortimer Drive near Antoine Drive and the Sam Houston Tollway.

Family members said Patino shaved his facial hair in an effort to disguise himself before he set six fires around the house.

Logan Saldana, the brother of Patino's estranged wife, said he tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. He said the family was able to escape through the back door.

Patino was able to get away after setting the fires, officials said. He's charged with arson of a habitation, violation of a protective order and aggravated assault in connection with this incident, according to court records.

In another previous incident, Precinct 4 officials said Patino was arrested on the day after Christmas for assault. He was released on bond the same day.

In Houston, domestic and family violence cases have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).