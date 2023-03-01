HCFMO: Arson investigation underway after house fire in north Harris County

Details are limited at this time, but we're told officials found a gas can in front of the house after the fire was under control.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating a house fire that they said was "intentionally set" in north Harris County.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Mortimer Drive which is near Antoine Drive and the Sam Houston Tollway.

We're told when crews arrived that they found smoke and fire coming from the front of the home. Thankfully, firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.

Details are limited at this time, but we're told officials found a gas can in front of the house after the fire was under control. The Harris County Fire Marshals Office said investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.