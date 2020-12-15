Armed suspect shot to death by Pearland PD

Authorities said they got a call from a person who said they were being held at gunpoint by the neighbor. When officers arrived, they were met by an armed suspect.

PEARLAND, Texas — An armed suspect was shot to death Tuesday by Pearland police.

According to investigators, the Pearland Police Department got a call at about 3:30 p.m. from a person who said they were being held at gunpoint by a neighbor.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Sussex Trail, they said they were met by an armed suspect.

Pearland officials said shots were fired and the suspect was declared dead at the scene. No officers were injured.