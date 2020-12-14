Suspect shot to death by Pasadena police officer in SE Houston

The Pasadena Police Department said one of its officers was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle when the suspect was shot to death.

HOUSTON — A Pasadena police officer shot a suspect to death Monday in southeast Houston, according to authorities.

The Pasadena Police Department said the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. when an officer attempted to recover a stolen vehicle in the 11100 block of Sabo Road.

The Houston Police Department said no officers were injured in the shooting and none of its officers were involved. HPD said it will lead the investigation into what happened.

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a Pasadena PD officer-involved shooting in the 11100 block of Sabo.



Suspect was reportedly struck- no condition available. No officers injured.



HPD was not involved in the incident, however will lead the investigation.#hounews pic.twitter.com/890WDnh5sR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 14, 2020