Suspect shot to death by Pasadena police officer in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A Pasadena police officer shot a suspect to death Monday in southeast Houston, according to authorities.
The Pasadena Police Department said the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. when an officer attempted to recover a stolen vehicle in the 11100 block of Sabo Road.
The Houston Police Department said no officers were injured in the shooting and none of its officers were involved. HPD said it will lead the investigation into what happened.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.