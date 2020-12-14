HPD officer shoots man in mental distress during confrontation at Ben Taub parking garage, police say

Police said the suspect was carrying a knife, which he was allegedly using to cut himself, when he charged at an HPD officer and a DPS trooper.

HOUSTON — An off-duty police officer shot and injured a man early Monday inside the parking garage at Ben Taub Hospital, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The situation began to unfold at 1:23 a.m. when the man arrived at Ben Taub hospital wanting to check himself in but was turned away, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Investigators said the man went to the parking garage and set in his vehicle. Moments later, he was reportedly spotted by a hospital security guard who allegedly saw the man cutting his wrists.

Acevedo said a DPS trooper and an HPD officer, who were both working extra security jobs, were called in to help. The chief said they began searching for the man, who they found with a knife inside the parking garage.

HPD Chief @ArtAcevedo & investigators responding to an officer-involved shooting of an armed male suspect in the parking garage of Ben Taub Hospital.



Further details will be released at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/0TesHPwDSn — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 14, 2020

According to police, the man charged at the HPD officer who responded by retreating and instructing the man to drop the knife. That's when Acevedo said the officer fired two shots, hitting the man. He fell to the ground, but then police said he jumped up and got into the officer's personal vehicle.

Investigators said the man wasn't able to drive the truck. Both officers were able to pull him out of the truck and subdue him.

The man was admitted into Ben Taub Hospital for treatment. At last report, the man is still alive and being treated for self-inflicted cuts and gunshot wounds.

Acevedo said the officer was bitten during the altercation, but besides that, he's OK. He's been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Investigators said both the officer, who has nine years of experience, and the DPS trooper are law enforcement veterans.