2 women killed in separate hit-and-run incidents on Friday morning, Houston police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a second fatal hit-and-run crash in the city limits on Friday.

The latest one happened at 9000 Shreveport Boulevard at about 7:15 a.m.

A 58-year-old woman died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Police stated the driver of a black Kia Forte was driving eastbound when the driver of a white Nissan Altima, also traveling eastbound, attempted to pass the Kia on the left.

"The Nissan struck the Kia and the impact caused the Nissan to veer towards the north side of the street where it struck a pedestrian (victim). The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," police stated. "The driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot and failed to stop and render aid."

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately released.

Earlier this morning, another woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident. That happened as the woman got out of her vehicle on the side of an exit ramp along 610. She was hit as she was checking a flat tire, and she died at the scene.