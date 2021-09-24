Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after getting out of disabled vehicle on S. Post Oak

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian incident that happened early Friday on the southwest side.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. along S. Post Oak near the 610 Loop, and more than two hours later the road’s southbound lanes were still closed with the investigation ongoing.

It’s believed a woman’s vehicle broke down, and she was hit when she got out of the car. The person who hit her sped away. Another person in the victim’s car was not hurt.

Currently, there’s no detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle.