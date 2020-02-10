Alleged serial burglar crashes, sets home on fire during police pursuit

Police say the suspect has been involved in more than a dozen other burglaries, but now he is in custody.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase and fiery crash on Houston’s west side overnight, police said.

It was about 11:30 p.m. when officers were monitoring a suspected serial burglar who was breaking into a nail salon on Westheimer near S. Gessner. Officers intervened, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

The man went into the nearby neighborhoods and took a corner too quickly, crashing into the garage portion of a home on Rockyridge Drive. The crash set the home on fire, but the man was taken into custody.

The homeowner and her dog safely escaped the fire.