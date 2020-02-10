Alleged serial burglar crashes, sets home on fire during police pursuit

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase and fiery crash on Houston’s west side overnight, police said.
It was about 11:30 p.m. when officers were monitoring a suspected serial burglar who was breaking into a nail salon on Westheimer near S. Gessner. Officers intervened, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
The man went into the nearby neighborhoods and took a corner too quickly, crashing into the garage portion of a home on Rockyridge Drive. The crash set the home on fire, but the man was taken into custody.
The homeowner and her dog safely escaped the fire.
Police said the suspect has been involved in about 16 burglaries in the area.