Texas woman sent to prison after selling $3.8M in stolen merchandise on eBay, other sites

The 63-year-old Dallas woman is a professional shoplifter who had been selling stuff she stole for the last 19 years, according to federal prosecutors.

HOUSTON — A woman who made millions by selling stolen merchandise on eBay and other sites is going to prison.

A federal judge in Houston sentenced Kim Richardson, 63, to 54 months in federal prison and ordered her to pay $3.8 million in restitution.

The Dallas woman admitted she was part of the interstate theft ring from August 2000 through April 2019.

During that time, she shoplifted items from numerous retail stores as she traveled throughout the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick. He said Richardson used shoplifting tools to disable security devices and then hide the stolen goods in a large bag.

Richardson assisted in the sale of the stolen items on the internet, as well as packaging and mailing them.

She sold the merchandise to unsuspecting buyers on eBay and through direct internet sales and sent it to them via the U.S. mail, Federal Express and UPS. Parcel Service.

The Secret Service and FBI conducted the investigation that led to her arrest in 2019.