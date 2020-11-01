GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of trespassing and rummaging through strangers cars lost his wallet.

Investigators now have the suspect’s ID, social security card and bank card.

Kaleb Ronning, 20, lost his wallet Thursday evening, according to Galveston County Sheriff deputies. How and where he dropped it could cost him $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

Ronning is already the butt of jokes with Rip Coyne’s family.

“It’s something like off a TV show,” Coyne said. “It was hilarious.”

Around sunset, Coyne’s brother, Pepper, scared off a stranger in his mom’s carport, Coyne said. The suspect opened doors to a truck and car, Coyne claimed.

“I heard Pepper yell, F-ing what are you doing here,” Coyne said. “You better run. So the kid took off scrambling. I (could) hear (mom) saying Pepper is chasing some guy down the road. So I was like I’ll chase them. We (ran) down there to that house right over here and (saw) the kid go in the house.”

Galveston County Sheriff's deputies came to investigate but did not find the suspect. As they left, Asa Ryan, Coyne’s brother, found a wallet in their mother’s driveway. Inside, there was no cash, Ryan said. They did find Ronning’s ID, social security and bank cards.

“I was laughing honestly,” Ryan said. “We got him.”

Because nothing was taken from any of the cars, Ronning does not face any burglary charges. However, sheriff deputies promised to return his wallet with a criminal trespassing charge filed Friday.

Ronning has several prior charges in Galveston County, including three for burglary of a vehicle, according to court records.

Coyne and his brother hardly sound concerned about punishment, though.

“I’m comforted knowing it was not some criminal mastermind,” Coyne said. “It’s just some idiot going around seeing what he could take.”

