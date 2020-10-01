HOUSTON — If you’re looking for a good spot to cheer on the Texans against the Chiefs Sunday, we've got you covered.

The official Texans Watch Party in Houston will be at The Rustic at 1836 Polk starting at noon Sunday. Fans will enjoy music from Bun B and DJ Athenz, along with appearances by Toro and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders. You’ll need a ticket to get in though.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other options to enjoy the game with fellow Texans fans. Hundreds of sports bars and restaurants all over the Greater Houston Area will show the game.

Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m., but most places will be packed so get there early.

Downtown, Midtown, Eado

Little Woodrow’s: 2306 Brazos; 2019 Walker St

Christian’s Tailgate: 1012 Congress; 2000 Bagby

Pub Fiction: 2303 Smith Street

Beer Market Company: 3304 Milam

Live sports Bar and Grill: 407 Main Street

Coaches Pub: 2204 Louisiana

The Heights, Washington Heights

Little Woodrow’s: 720 Shepherd Dr; 2631 White Oak Dr

Christian’s Tailgate: 2820 White Oak Dr

Cottonwood: 3422 North Shepherd Dr.

Montrose

Griff’s: 3416 Roseland

Beer Market Company: 920 Studemont

Bellaire, Rice Village

Little Woodrow’s: 4235 Bellaire Blvd; 5611 Morningside Dr

Westside

Square at Memorial City: 303 Memorial City

Christian's Tailgate: 1010 Hwy 6

Coaches Sports Bar & Grill: 17754 Katy Frwy

RELATED: 'That's what happens!' | J.J. Watt wants to meet the little boy whose response to Texans win went viral

Katy

Little Woodrow’s: 22225 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77450

Bourbon Street Sports Bar: 803 S Mason Rd

Sugar Land

Baker St. Pub & Grill 15970 City Walk

Pennison’s: 2446 Settlers Way Blvd

Gridiron: 4524 Hwy 6

Cypress

LT’s Sports Bar & Grill: 11808 Barker Cypress Road

Spring

PH2 Sports Bar and Grill: 211 Farm to Market 1960 Road West

Texas Card House: 411 Spring Cypress Road

Northwest

Brick House Tavern + Tap: 12910 Northwest Freeway

Pennison’s: 7610 B Cherry Park Dr.

South

Carlos' Beer Garden: 18018 Texas 3

Photos: Texans top Bills in Wild Card playoff game Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates with fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after throwing a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) encourages the crowd during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) dives for a first down as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (28) and strong safety Justin Reid (20) defend during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with Zach Fulton (73) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Houston Texans' J.J. Watt (99) and Barkevious Mingo (52) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley (22) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Duke Williams (82) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones (34) catches a pass and runs for a first down as Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White (27) and Kevin Johnson (29) defend during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) encourages the crowd during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) watches his game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) kicks a game-winning 28-yard field goal as Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson (29) tries to block the kick during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates with fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Buffalo Bills' Micah Hyde (23) and Tre'Davious White during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Bills recovered the fumble.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans' Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans nose tackle Brandon Dunn (92) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) encourages teammates before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans' Cullen Gillaspia (44) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates with Bryan Anger (9) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives to score a touchdown after catching a pass as Houston Texans strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) defends during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal (33) and Matt Milano (58) to throw a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans' J.J. Watt (99) and Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver (91) meet after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM