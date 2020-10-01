HOUSTON — If you’re looking for a good spot to cheer on the Texans against the Chiefs Sunday, we've got you covered.
The official Texans Watch Party in Houston will be at The Rustic at 1836 Polk starting at noon Sunday. Fans will enjoy music from Bun B and DJ Athenz, along with appearances by Toro and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders. You’ll need a ticket to get in though.
Fortunately, there are plenty of other options to enjoy the game with fellow Texans fans. Hundreds of sports bars and restaurants all over the Greater Houston Area will show the game.
Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m., but most places will be packed so get there early.
Downtown, Midtown, Eado
Little Woodrow’s: 2306 Brazos; 2019 Walker St
Christian’s Tailgate: 1012 Congress; 2000 Bagby
Pub Fiction: 2303 Smith Street
Beer Market Company: 3304 Milam
Live sports Bar and Grill: 407 Main Street
Coaches Pub: 2204 Louisiana
The Heights, Washington Heights
Little Woodrow’s: 720 Shepherd Dr; 2631 White Oak Dr
Christian’s Tailgate: 2820 White Oak Dr
Cottonwood: 3422 North Shepherd Dr.
Montrose
Griff’s: 3416 Roseland
Beer Market Company: 920 Studemont
Bellaire, Rice Village
Little Woodrow’s: 4235 Bellaire Blvd; 5611 Morningside Dr
Westside
Square at Memorial City: 303 Memorial City
Christian's Tailgate: 1010 Hwy 6
Coaches Sports Bar & Grill: 17754 Katy Frwy
Katy
Little Woodrow’s: 22225 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77450
Bourbon Street Sports Bar: 803 S Mason Rd
Sugar Land
Baker St. Pub & Grill 15970 City Walk
Pennison’s: 2446 Settlers Way Blvd
Gridiron: 4524 Hwy 6
Cypress
LT’s Sports Bar & Grill: 11808 Barker Cypress Road
Spring
PH2 Sports Bar and Grill: 211 Farm to Market 1960 Road West
Texas Card House: 411 Spring Cypress Road
Northwest
Brick House Tavern + Tap: 12910 Northwest Freeway
Pennison’s: 7610 B Cherry Park Dr.
South
Carlos' Beer Garden: 18018 Texas 3
