PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed Friday morning at an apartment complex.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Shaver near Allen-Genoa Road. Police said the child was shot and taken to Bayshore Hospital where she later died.

A suspect is in custody. Police do not know what relationship – if any – the suspect has with the child.