HPD: Woman shot, killed while riding inside vehicle near Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston

There suspect's vehicle has been described as a darker-colored Toyota SUV.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed Monday night while riding in a vehicle on the southeast side of town, police said.

It happened at about 7:40 p.m. near the 8100 block of River Drive, near the Gulf Freeway.

Details are limited, but police said the woman was riding in a vehicle with several people when a dark-colored Toyota SUV pulled alongside them and someone inside that SUV started shooting. The SUV then sped away.

The woman, who police said was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. It's unknown if anyone else inside the vehicle was injured.

The occupants of the vehicle that was shot at told police they have no idea why someone fired at them.

If you have any information on this shooting please call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.