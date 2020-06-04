HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in following an argument at a home in southwest Harris County early Monday.

This happened around 3:45 a.m. on Riley Road in a rural area of the southwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a call and found a 60-year-old dead after being shot multiple times.

A 25-year-old woman who lives at the home has been detained. Deputies said the woman admitted to shooting the man after they were arguing.

Deputies said the man and woman are not a couple, but are not sure if they are related. There were also two children at the residence at the time of the fatal shooting.

The children are not with a relative, deputies said. They do not believe the 25-year-old is the mother of the children.

