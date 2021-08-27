2 suspects charged with capital murder in killing of New Orleans police officer also accused in other armed robberies

Two alleged victims told KHOU 11 they were robbed on the same day by the same men.

HOUSTON — The two men arrested for killing a New Orleans police detective are also accused in other armed robberies.

The robbery happened just an hour and a half before the one at Grotto. It was also down the street from the restaurant, a few blocks off Westheimer.

The alleged victim said what they wanted from him was his watch.

Two arrests were made in the killing of New Orleans police detective Everett Briscoe. The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Frederick Jackson and 21-year-old Anthony Jenkins.

We now know from court documents, just an hour and a half earlier, investigators said they robbed two other men at gunpoint.

These two men are sharing their story but asked us not to share their names. They’re worried about their own safety.

“The other guy was saying, ‘Well, what do you want me to take?’ ‘Take everything. Take everything from him,’” the alleged victim said.

They took a bag and a watch that turned out to be a knock-off.

That night detectives called the victims and asked them to watch the news to see if they recognized the suspects.

“I did recognize the white and black hoodie,” one of them said.

They also recognized the gray Nissan Altima with paper plates caught on camera.

Jenkins appeared in court claiming he was the driver in the robbery right before the Grotto shooting.

Court records show he was out on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jackson was also out on bond for an aggravated robbery where he followed someone home from the Galleria and had cut off his ankle monitor.

“These guys, I saw it in their eyes, they wasn’t playing,” one of the alleged victims said. “They looked desperate, and I just knew if I didn’t do exactly what they said, they would have shot me.”

There is a third person of interest police are looking at in this case. But they have not released any more details.