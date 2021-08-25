Survivor of Grotto shooting remains in a coma

Dyrin Riculfy was shot in the head and remains in a coma. His friends are hoping he pulls through, but it hasn't been easy.

HOUSTON — From Houston to New Orleans, family and friends are praying for the victim who survived the shooting that killed New Orleans Police Detective Everett Briscoe.

Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy is still in critical condition in the ICU. Doctors are waiting for him to wake up from a coma.

Friend, and fellow Zulu, Kelvin Harry remembers Riculfy convincing him to come on the trip.

“'Pack your bags. Come on this trip. You are coming. I got you.' He’s just a good dude," Harry said while remembering what Riculfy said to him before coming to Houston.

Rep. Troy Carter, of Louisiana, is a fellow Zulu and knew both Everett and Riculfy.

“There are a lot of people throughout Louisiana and Texas that are praying for him," Carter said. “DJ was a good guy ... is a good guy, (he's a) a business owner, a member of Zulu, owner of a successful transportation company – providing a good service to the people of our region," Carter said.

Harry is a part-time driver for him, too, and said everyone back home is praying for his boss to recover.

“The bullet fractured his brain, so basically he’s still in a coma – they are waiting for him to wake up," Harry said.

Houston police hope surveillance photos of two men and a getaway car, along with a $100,000 reward, will convince someone to start talking.

“I just want the dudes to turn themselves in because at the end of the day, if DJ wakes up and Everett was still here – them dudes would be like, I forgive them guys," Harry said.