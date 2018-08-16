TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas City police arrested two more people in connection with the death of a mother of three.

They took 19-year-old Cory McCray and his teenage girlfriend in Wednesday, bringing the number of people charged in connection to this murder to three.

According to the court documents, when police found 33-year-old Lucy Bertrand pistol whipped and stabbed to death in her Texas City apartment Aug. 9, the initial thought was this was a deadly home invasion, but affidavits show as their investigation continued, they now believe it was a plot by Bertrand's former friend, 37-year-old Amy Medina.

Police say Medina set up the murder over a dispute about money. They say with the help of McCray and that teen girl, Medina was the mastermind behind a staged robbery that left Bertrand dead.

Medina was already in custody on that murder charge. Both her and McCray have a $250,000 bond. It's unknown what charges the teen faces.

