2 men arrested, charged with capital murder in fatal shooting at Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested two men accused of shooting three people to death and injuring another at a club in October.

Demontae Lavon Williams, 24, and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall, 20, are in custody and charged with capital murder.

The incident happened on Oct. 20 at DD Sky Club in the 2100 block of Chenevert Street near I-45 and I-69.

Editor's note: The video above aired on Oct. 18, 2020, when police were still searching for the suspects.

Police said a fight broke out inside the club. That's when Williams and Hall allegedly pulled out guns and opened fire, shooting into the crowd.

Jailyn Bernard Page, 19, Bryce Lee Goddard, 21, and Christopher Donshae Jackson, 22, died at the scene. The fourth victim, Sir John Mitchell, 17, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.