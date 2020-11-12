Police release photos of wanted suspects after 3 men killed at Houston nightclub

Demontae Lavon Williams, 24, and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall, 20, have been charged with capital murder.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released photos of the two suspects wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at DD Sky Club in October.

The suspects, Demontae Lavon Williams, 24, and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall, 20, have already been charged with capital murder. Both are still on the run.

Three men were killed the night of October 20 at DD Sky Club, in the 2100 block of Chenevert Street near I-45 and I-69.

Police said a fight broke out inside the club. That's when Williams and Hall allegedly pulled out guns and opened fire, shooting into the crowd.

Jailyn Bernard Page, 19, Bryce Lee Goddard, 21, and Christopher Donshae Jackson, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth victim, Sir John Mitchell, 17, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams and Hall is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.