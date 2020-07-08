2 men accused of setting up meetings with 14-year-old girl for sex

Eduardo De La Cruz Gomez and Thomas David Gonzalez are charged with online solicitation of a minor after arranging meetings with what they thought was a 14-year-old.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been arrested after the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said they arranged meetings to have sex with what they thought was a 14-year-old girl. One of the men is a registered sex offender who was convicted of sexual assault of a child last year.

“We will continue to pursue those who target our children,” Constable Alan Rosen said. “Even in a pandemic, our commitment to protecting children from sexual predators will not waver.”

Authorities said Eduardo De La Cruz Gomez is charged with online solicitation of a minor. He was arrested on July 31. Authorities said he had several conversations with an undercover officer who was posing as a teenage girl. De La Cruz Gomez sent and received the messages on a social media app, according to authorities. He made his sexual intentions clear and arranged a meeting, where he was arrested. He posted a $20,000 bond.

Thomas David Gonzalez is also charged with online solicitation of a minor. He was arrested Aug. 4. According to investigators, Gonzalez also sent messages to an undercover deputy thinking he was talking with a young girl. Gonzalez sent photos and videos of himself, authorities said. They said he also expressed his sexual intentions. He was arrested when he showed up to meet the teen. Gonzalez is a registered sex offender who was convicted of sexual assault of a child last year. He was sentenced to 10 years probation. He remains at the Harris County Jail and his bond has been set at $75,000.