Ex-Chronicle reporter accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl he met on Instagram

The girl ran away and was later found with 31-year-old Hunter Atkins, according to Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen.

HOUSTON — A Houston man was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted sexual assault of a child and online solicitation.

Hunter Atkins, 31, is accused of assaulting at 15-year-old girl he met on Instagram.

Atkins began chatting with the girl last December, according to investigators with the Precinct One Constable’s Office.

They say the victim was found in Atkins’ condo after her mother filed a runaway report.

He was arrested on December 22, 2019 and charged with harboring a runaway.

After further investigation, the assault and solicitation charges were added and Atkins was arrested.

“I will always work to preserve and protect the innocence of children,” said Constable Alan Rosen. “This young girl was manipulated by an adult who is a man twice her age. Such predators will not be tolerated.”

Rosen said they believe the girl was with Atkins on at least three occasions.

Atkins is a former sports reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna