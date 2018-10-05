THE WOODLANDS – At Town Green Park in the heart of The Woodlands, Jason Rocha got a wild idea while he sat on a bench with his partner.

"I decided to start Woodlands Pride," said Rocha. "I believe our community is ready for full inclusion, full equality and to share love with your neighbor."

Now, less than two months after Houston will host its Pride Fest, the new nonprofit will put on the first gay pride festival ever in The Woodlands.

"I want to make sure this pride festival caters to our township," said Rocha. "There's fear this will be as crazy as San Francisco, but we are not San Francisco, we are The Woodlands."

The group filed for a permit with the township and paid the fees. They've been pre-approved, but Rocha says not everyone is thrilled.

"For every one nasty person, there's 100 positive comments," said Rocha.

The event will be smaller than Houston's event and likely will have a different feel. They plan to have drag performances, DJ's, flamethrowers, games and food and drink vendors.

"We know we are a family oriented community so our Pride will reflect that," said Rocha. "So we hope people come out and have fun. Don't prejudge us. Walk by and see and maybe next year you'll actually walk in."

Rocha says this will be a historic event for his community, something that should have happened in The Woodlands many years ago.

"We are on a very fast train and it's not stopping or slowing down," said Rocha.

A spokesman for The Woodlands says Woodlands Pride will be able to hold its event as long as they meet all the requirements that all groups have to meet to reserve the park.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 8.

