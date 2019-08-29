After seeing ads form Mixtiles on my Facebook feed, I decided it was time to give them a try. They’re frames with your photo prints that can stick and unstick without doing damage.

We recruited help from Meagan Clanahan, co-owner of Houston Moms Blog. She sent us five high-resolution pictures that we uploaded to the Mixtiles website. Each tile is 8 inches by 8 inches and comes in a variety of frame choices.

After picking her frames, we placed the order and waited. It took about a week to get our order.

When our Mixtiles arrived, we headed to Meagan’s to test them out. After opening the box, the first thing Meagan noticed was how lightweight the tiles were and how bright the prints turned out.

The real test is checking to see if the tiles leave any damage when you stick and unstick them on the wall. Each frame comes with a sticky strip on the back.

Check out our review to see the Mixtiles in action!

We paid $12 per tile but the company says the prices can vary. They sent us this information when we asked about pricing.

“We're trying to keep the price as low as possible for all our customers, so it does vary a bit. Since users have different phone settings and so forth, it can get a little complicated!

But most users who visit www.mixtiles.com should see a price of $49 for the first three tiles, and then $9 for each additional tile on the same order.”

Mixtiles also has an app so you can upload pictures directly from your phone.

If you have a product idea for Tiffany, shoot her an email telltiffany@khou.com. To see the other products we’ve tested, got to www.YouTube.com/tiffanycraig. Don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!

Check out Meagan’s website Houston Moms Blog https://houston.citymomsblog.com/

KHOU Worth It? My name is Tiffany and I love reviewing products. My news station buys the items so our reviews are honest and free of any bias. My station= KHOU Houston

