HOUSTON — If you're tired of throwing away Ziploc bags, there's an alternative.

Reusable silicone bags are growing in popularity and available everywhere. We decided to try them out!

We bought a set of four and recruited help from busy mom, Vicki Jackman.

Vicki admits that uses about 50 Ziploc-style bags a week.

"It is wasteful,” she says. “I’m throwing them away. So, it would be great to find something better."

KHOU

Vicki puts our reusable bags through four different tests.

The leak test with watermelon The freeze test with water. The gooey food test with chicken salad. The snack test with Ritz crackers.

Check out our review to see how the bags do in each test. We got the 4-pack of Zoto brand reusable bags on Amazon for $24.

