HOUSTON — If you're tired of throwing away Ziploc bags, there's an alternative.
Reusable silicone bags are growing in popularity and available everywhere. We decided to try them out!
We bought a set of four and recruited help from busy mom, Vicki Jackman.
Vicki admits that uses about 50 Ziploc-style bags a week.
"It is wasteful,” she says. “I’m throwing them away. So, it would be great to find something better."
Vicki puts our reusable bags through four different tests.
- The leak test with watermelon
- The freeze test with water.
- The gooey food test with chicken salad.
- The snack test with Ritz crackers.
Check out our review to see how the bags do in each test. We got the 4-pack of Zoto brand reusable bags on Amazon for $24.
If you have a product you’d like Tiffany to try, email telltiffany@khou.com.
To check out some of the other products we’ve tested, visit www.youtube.com/tiffanycraig. Don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!
Vicki is a contributor to the Houston Moms Blog. Check out their informative and entertaining blog at https://houston.citymomsblog.com/
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Vanish Polish: Does it really take off the toughest manicures?
- Is the Furminator deshedding tool better than a dog brush?
- Taste testing the Cheetos Sandwich from KFC